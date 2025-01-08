Arizona tattoo artist under fire for inking nine-year-old who asked for Trump design

Yuma, Arizona - A man in Arizona is under fire for tattooing a nine-year-old at his Black Onyx Empire studio. Apparently, the girl originally asked for a portrait of Donald Trump on her neck.

This tattoo artist agreed to ink a nine-year-old girl at his parlor in Yuma, Arizona. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cutzsosa

The tattoo artist ultimately agreed to ink an American flag onto the arm of the nine-year-old girl at his studio in Yuma, Arizona.

According to the artist, the girl had wanted a Trump inking on her neck, but eventually settled for an American flag on her upper arm.

It is legal for children to get tattoos in Arizona, so long as they have parental permission and are not coerced into it.

"The client 'the young girl' wanted a portrait of a @realdonaldtrump on her neck, but I convinced her to do a more patriotic tattoo," the man captioned a post on his Instagram page, where he goes as @cutzsosa. "Told her in a year if she still wanted the trump then to get it but to think on it."

The decision sparked outrage across the internet and in the media, as many claimed that children should not be given tattoos, even if it's technically legal.