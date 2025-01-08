Arizona tattoo artist under fire for inking nine-year-old who asked for Trump design
Yuma, Arizona - A man in Arizona is under fire for tattooing a nine-year-old at his Black Onyx Empire studio. Apparently, the girl originally asked for a portrait of Donald Trump on her neck.
The tattoo artist ultimately agreed to ink an American flag onto the arm of the nine-year-old girl at his studio in Yuma, Arizona.
According to the artist, the girl had wanted a Trump inking on her neck, but eventually settled for an American flag on her upper arm.
It is legal for children to get tattoos in Arizona, so long as they have parental permission and are not coerced into it.
"The client 'the young girl' wanted a portrait of a @realdonaldtrump on her neck, but I convinced her to do a more patriotic tattoo," the man captioned a post on his Instagram page, where he goes as @cutzsosa. "Told her in a year if she still wanted the trump then to get it but to think on it."
The decision sparked outrage across the internet and in the media, as many claimed that children should not be given tattoos, even if it's technically legal.
Nine-year-old's tattoo sparks controversy on social media
Some commenters suggested that an artist should call child services if a kid comes in with parents who are allowing them to get a professional tattoo.
"It can give us professionals a bad reputation," Ben Shaw of the Alliance of Professional Tattooists was cited by the Daily Mail as saying.
"If you see a 10-year-old child with a professional tattoo, and they say they got it at a tattoo shop, that degrades us as a whole."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@cutzsosa