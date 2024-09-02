At only 20 years old, this ink addict has 50 tattoos and a split tongue

Lucy Krasota has been obsessed with tattoos since she was a child, and that obsession only grew stronger once she reached adulthood.

Lucy has been obsessed with body modification since she was young. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lucykrasota

Since she was 13 years old, Lucy has dreamed of getting tattoos all over her body.

She got her ears stretched when she was ten, then her hair colored, and once she turned 18 it was to the tattoo parlor she went, ready to be inked.

It was a simple hand stamp that she sought out first, but she was far from being finished with her journey.

She wanted a breast augmentation, a split tongue, countless implants, and tattoos – and she wasn't going to be told otherwise.

"I followed it up with splitting my tongue, tattooing my face, and getting breast implants," she told The Mirror.

"I often watched videos of people who have a split tongue and realized I really wanted that for my transformation."

Now only 20 years old, Lucy's body is covered in body mods. She shares them on her TikTok channel where she boasts nearly 35,000 followers!