Aussie reality star who went blind from freckle tattoo mishap makes another blunder
Australia - Tilly Whitfeld regretted her trend-following ways when her tattooed freckles went wrong, leading to temporary blindness and terrible scars. Now, she has made yet another beauty mistake.
Having starred on Australian Big Brother back in the days, Tilly Whitfeld went viral a while back for her attempt at the viral freckle tat trend.
The procedure went terribly wrong, covering her face in angry red scars, tremendous swelling, and temporary blindness. On top of that, she had no freckles in sight.
You'd think that such a traumatic experience would turn her off of internet fads – but you'd be wrong.
In a confessional video posted to Instagram, the reality star revealed she had made yet another beauty blunder, warning her fans: "Don't follow trends, kids."
Australian reality star reveals major mod mistake
Tilly Whitfeld posted a video of herself sitting in the car, zooming in on her forehead. Her face is fully made-up, and a song is playing in the background.
It turns out Whitfeld got her eyebrows tattooed as well. The problem is she got thicker brown eyebrows inked on which, at the time, were in fashion.
In the caption for the video, Whitfeld wrote: "POV: You want the thin 90s brows but got yours tattooed on when dark thick brows was a trend."
Despite her various beauty mistakes, Tilly Whitfeld has a strong following on social media, with more than 93,600 followers on her Instagram. She even has a separate account which she uses to share content featuring her boyfriend Tommy.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tillywhitfeld