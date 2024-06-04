Aussie reality star who went blind from freckle tattoo mishap makes another blunder

Australia - Tilly Whitfeld regretted her trend-following ways when her tattooed freckles went wrong, leading to temporary blindness and terrible scars. Now, she has made yet another beauty mistake.

Tilly Whitfeld is most famously known for her bungled freckle tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tillywhitfeld

Having starred on Australian Big Brother back in the days, Tilly Whitfeld went viral a while back for her attempt at the viral freckle tat trend.

The procedure went terribly wrong, covering her face in angry red scars, tremendous swelling, and temporary blindness. On top of that, she had no freckles in sight.

You'd think that such a traumatic experience would turn her off of internet fads – but you'd be wrong.

In a confessional video posted to Instagram, the reality star revealed she had made yet another beauty blunder, warning her fans: "Don't follow trends, kids."