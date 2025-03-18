Bad Bunny shows off magnificent tattoo collection in sexy snaps

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has revealed a truly extraordinary set of tattoos , covering much of his body, in a series of sexy underwear snaps for Calvin Klein.

An underwear advertisement for Calvin Klein revealed the true extent of Bad Bunny's extraordinary tattoo collection. © AFP/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A new campaign for Calvin Klein underwear had the unexpected side effect of showing off Bad Bunny's insane tattoo collection, made up mostly of striking black-and-white designs.

The series of sexy snaps features the Grammy winner in his undies, shirtless and glistening from head to toe. Of course, the rapper is seen posing in various positions in front of mirrors and generic white backgrounds.

"Iconic from every angle," Calvin Klein captioned one of their posts. "@badbunnypr wears the new Icon Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief, innovated with a smooth, stitch-free waistband."

Bad Bunny also posted a series of snaps on his Instagram account, simply captioning them "Calvin Klein." The pictures are a series of the advertising campaign's greatest hits.

Among his remarkable tattoo collection are two horses galloping across his chest, the year in which he was born (1994), a number of flowers and butterflies, and various animals.

All of the tattoos are in black-and-white, covering his chest, stomach, legs, back, and arms. The simplistic design is quite elegant and tasteful, and the collection has wowed fans, many of whom were shamelessly thirsting over him in the comments!