Ben Affleck reveals the "terrible" tattoo he most regrets

Los Angeles, California - Actor Ben Affleck used a promotional interview for his new movie The Accountant 2 to reveal the shocking inking that has become his biggest tattoo regret.

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal (l.) sat down for an interview in which they both revealed their biggest tattoo regrets. © AFP/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Ben Affleck joined co-star Jon Bernthal for a sit-down interview with Complex's Goat Talk on Tuesday, promoting their new movie The Accountant 2 and discussing a broad range of subjects.

What drew the most attention, however, was a section in which the two film stars were asked about their biggest tattoo regrets. While Bernthal's response was not so surprising, Affleck's shocked many.

Bernthal revealed his biggest regret as being a tattoo of the word "nasty," which he planned on having inked, but decided not to in the end.

For Affleck, whom many expected to choose his viral rising phoenix tattoo as his biggest regret, his choice was something that hadn't really been noticed before.

"I have a ton of cover-ups, you know?" Affleck said, explaining that his biggest regret is no longer visible on his body. "I’ve had them removed, I've had cover-ups, over and over again."

"But probably the worst was when – I was 16 or something, I thought I’d do a barbed wire thing," he said while pointing at the spot where it once had been.