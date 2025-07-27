Ink addicted adult star reveals key motivation behind her tattoo transformation

Brisbane, Australia - Amber Luke has transformed herself into a true dragon lady using intense tattoos and brutal body modifications. Now, she has shared the tragic motivation behind her unique look.

Amber Luke has shared the motivation behind her decision to radically modify, tattoo and transform her body. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Over the last few years, Amber Luke has made a big name for herself as Australia's most tattooed woman, having coated her body in a thick layer of ink and getting a number of body modifications at great expense.

Some of Luke's highlights include eye tattoos that temporarily blinded her and a tongue that has been split down the middle to resemble that of a dragon.

Now with nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @amberluke666, Luke has shared the extraordinary motivation that drives the ink and detailed why she decided to change her look so drastically.

"I wanted to be a model from grade 7 – little did I know that I manifested this life," Luke wrote in the post, which featured a side-by-side showing off how she looked before and after her tattoo transformation.

A second picture showed a letter she'd written briefly before starting grade seven of high school. In the letter, she says she wants to be a model.

"I had a conversation with someone from Gunnedah recently which made me realize the importance of having self-love in your life and making it possible for yourself," Luke shared.



"He told me how him and his friends used to tease, bully and torment this young girl about her dreams of becoming a model," she said.

"Until she snapped one day and had to leave town; but guess what – you motivated her to manifest that life she has now."

