Ben Affleck unveils shocking makeover amid Jennifer Lopez divorce chatter
Los Angeles, California - Is actor Ben Affleck having a midlife crisis amid his rumored divorce from wife Jennifer Lopez? Just take a gander at his new look and decide for yourself.
51-year-old Ben Affleck was spotted by photographers this weekend – sans wedding ring – rocking a faux-hawk, Red Hot Chili Peppers t-shirt, skinny jeans, and a leather jacket.
He accessorized the look with aviator sunglasses – so much for the fashion trend of the slovenly "Ben Affleck Summer."
He was seen walking through a parking lot before taking off on his electric motorcycle (don't worry, he wore a helmet!)
JLo and Ben, who haven't been seen together in several months, reportedly have divorce papers "finalized" although they have not been turned in yet.
The Gone Girl actor also dramatically changed his appearance after separating from his first wife Jennifer Garner in 2015 with a huge garish back tattoo of a phoenix that he initially said was "fake for a role" when fans started clowning on it.
Years later he admitted to the New Yorker that the tat was indeed real.
Ben told the New York Times that he had been struggling with alcohol abuse at the time of his split from Garner, which may have led to the controversial body art transformation
"I drank relatively normally for a long time," he said.
"What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems."
Did Jennifer Lopez's alcohol business destroy her marriage to Ben Affleck?
The Atlas actor was slammed in 2023 for the launch of her alcohol business Delola.
Fans called the move a money grab – and one done in poor taste considering her husband's struggles with alcoholism.
Notably, JLo has revealed in the past that she doesn't even drink much alcohol herself in order to stay healthy and in shape.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP