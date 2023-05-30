Friends get matching tattoos and can't believe what they see weeks later

There's nothing worse than getting a matching tattoo with your best friend, only to hate it with a burning passion two weeks later.

A TikTok user details why people should avoid getting tattoos while on vacation after theirs faded weeks later. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@xabby.bx

Many people think that the perfect time to get a tattoo is while on vacation, but that's not always the case.

Take TikTok user Abby aka @xabby.bx, for example. In a TikTok video that's making its rounds across social media, Abby dishes on her "first ever tattoo," per the video's caption.

The clip starts by showing Abby and her friend at the tattoo parlor looking a bit nervous for their new ink while the on-screen text reads: "Here's why not to get a tattoo on holiday."

The video then pivots to a picture of the TikTok user and her friend flaunting their matching tropical tattoos, with Abby's located on her foot, and her friend's located on their hip while the on-screen text says, "matchy, matchy."

However, things took a turn for the faded after a few weeks.

The TikTok user then shows a photo of what the tattoo faded to, and the difference was beyond noticeable.

"It faded and left squiggles," Abby says via on-screen text, noting that she's "left with squiggles for life" in the caption.

The video started quite the debate in the TikTok user's comments section, too.