Bizarre and painful rhino piercings take the body mod world by storm

New York, New York - For all the many tattoos , piercings, and body modifications that have become popular over the last few years, the rhino piercing still doesn't fail to shock.

Rhino piercings are taking TikTok by storm, wracking up millions of views. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rainlalin/@bowlofcornflakeswbanana/@kaylamalecc

Every generation has its own signature look and favorite body modifications.

In 2024, a new piercing is taking New York by storm – the "rhino piercing," a spike implanted into the front of the nose.

An untraditional piercing, the rhino is a vertical piercing inserted via an incision on the top of the nose. Its name comes from an obvious source – its resemblance to the horn of a rhinoceros.

In an interview with Allure, veteran body modifier and piercing expert Johnny Pearce revealed just what this new piercing trend entails: "You may also see it referred to as a vertical nasal tip piercing, vertical nose tip, or a vertical tip piercing."