Black Alien delivers shock news on epic body modification journey!

Mexico City, Mexico - After covering his body in hundreds of tattoos and body modifications, Anthony Loffredo has decided to throw in the towel on his quest to become the world's first "Black Alien"!

By the time it ended, Anthony Loffredo had reached 65% of his body modification goal, part of a project in which he wanted to turn himself into a "Black Alien."

Loffredo, who goes by @the_black_alien_project on his 1.4 million follower-strong Instagram account, took to social media to reveal his surprising decision to abandon the journey and move on to new things in 2024.

Comparing a photo of his current self to one he had posted in May 2023, he called his not-so-distant self a "child clearly lost," and said that he didn't want to make any more changes.

Loffredo began his announcement by admitting that he had not expected the Black Alien Project to "have so much impact on the world" when it began.

"The project to which I gave everything, love, passion, determination, strength," he explained, "Has lost its meaning over the years."

"I did not know how to manage it and my project has lost its meaning... One thing is for sure, I no longer want to touch my body or take anything off or put anything on."