Black Alien tattoo addict plans to become a golden cyborg

Madrid, Spain - Anthony Loffredo has been pushing the boundaries of tattoos and body modification for years. But now he wants to stretch the boundaries of science as well.

Anthony Loffredo wants to completely change his identity and become a "Black Alien." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

In a tongue-in-cheek photo posted to his Instagram account, which boasts more than 1.4 million followers, Loffredo shared a mock-up of how he wants to look a decade from now.

With only his self deemed "Black Alien" face remaining, the image shows a metallic cyborg version of Loffredo with barely any tattoos or skin in sight, cables visible in his joints, and looking entirely mechanical and robotic.

It seems that Anthony Loffredo may want to change his identity from "Black Alien" to "Gold Cyborg" in less than ten years.