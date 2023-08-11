Black Alien tattoo addict reveals job struggles after extreme transformation

Having covered himself in blackout tattoos and undergone body modifications, Anthony Loffredo, who goes by "Black Alien", is struggling to get a job.

By Evan Williams

Madrid, Spain - Having covered himself from head-to-toe with blackout tattoos and confronting body modifications, Anthony Loffredo, who goes by the moniker "Black Alien", has found it increasingly difficult to get a job.

Anthony Loffredo can't find a job due to his body mods and tattoos. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project The 33-year-old ink addict has undergone some pretty extreme body modifications which he regularly shares on his highly successful Instagram channel. Among them are tattooed eyeballs, a split tongue, a variety of implants, and a black-out tattoo that covers his entire body. With more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram, where he goes by @the_black_alien_project, Loffredo has found many loyal followers and fans. Tattoos Tattoo enthusiast documents his extreme transformation! What he doesn't have, though, is a more traditional of job.

"Black Alien" can't get a job due to his extreme tattoos and body modifications

Loffredo has covered his whole body in blackout tattoos and undergone extreme body modifications. © Screenshot/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project Taking to Spanish podcast Club 113, Loffredo lamented on the fact that his body modifications have made it hard for him to find a job. "I can't find a job, there's a lot of negative stuff," he told the podcast hosts. "It could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there's also a dark side." "Everyday you find new people who don't understand, who want to judge," Loffredo added. "It's life, not everyone understands everything."

"You can't judge someone, no one knows what's inside someone's head, why they're doing that. You need to talk with the person."

Tatted-up "Black Alien" wants to be treated like a "Normal Guy"

Loffredo complained that he just wants to be treated like a normal person, and doesn't appreciate people behaving differently around him. To him, his body modifications don't change the fact that he's a normal guy. "I'm a normal guy, I work, I have a family. I like being looked at like a normal guy with a job, with a family, who has a friend, girlfriend, all of that. That’s what makes me normal."