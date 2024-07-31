Body art fan left stunned after tattoo artist "did whatever the heck he wanted"

Weeks before Staesha went to the tattoo parlor and sad down for her latest inking, she had sent the artist pictures of what she wanted permanently inked into her skin.

Staesha ended up with a tattoo that was worlds away from what she wanted. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@evilherbivorre

Instead of following the careful designs and plans that Staesha had made before sitting down, though, her tattooist decided to go in a different direction – something that ended up being miles away from what she wanted.

In a now-infamous and viral TikTok clip, Staesha explained that she wanted a variety of tropical leaves tattooed into her skin.

Instead, she ended up with something that barely came close to resembling her design – and had to be lasered off afterward.

"When I got there, he took two and a half hours to set up. I don't know what the heck he was doing. He did not spend the whole time drawing up a tattoo because he ended up 'free-handing' the tattoo," said Staesha.