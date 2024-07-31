Body art fan left stunned after tattoo artist "did whatever the heck he wanted"
Weeks before Staesha went to the tattoo parlor and sad down for her latest inking, she had sent the artist pictures of what she wanted permanently inked into her skin.
Instead of following the careful designs and plans that Staesha had made before sitting down, though, her tattooist decided to go in a different direction – something that ended up being miles away from what she wanted.
In a now-infamous and viral TikTok clip, Staesha explained that she wanted a variety of tropical leaves tattooed into her skin.
Instead, she ended up with something that barely came close to resembling her design – and had to be lasered off afterward.
"When I got there, he took two and a half hours to set up. I don't know what the heck he was doing. He did not spend the whole time drawing up a tattoo because he ended up 'free-handing' the tattoo," said Staesha.
Staesha's tattoo nightmare: "The whole appointment was rough"
According to Staesha, she wanted a very simple but elegant style with no shading and a bunch of clean line work. It was supposed to be located from her shoulder down about halfway towards her elbow.
Shockingly, the tattooist ended up not doing "nearly any of the leaves I specifically asked for," despite Staesha having shared a bunch of leaves with him, she said in the video.
As the session progressed, Staesha started to notice that mistakes were being made. When she pointed them out, the tattooist kept telling her to "trust the process" and, because he was a professional, she took him at his word.
"He's a professional, so why wouldn't I believe him? I have never gotten a big tattoo before, so I thought this was how it worked," she said.
Staesha said that the final tattoo was "very dark. I asked for no shading, and he shaded a lot... I was like, 'Okay, very minimal shading, I'm okay with that'. But this isn't minimal at all."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@evilherbivorre