Body artist reveals the most insane inkings he's ever tattooed

Warren, Ohio - In a revealing post on social media to celebrate his birthday, Ohio body artist Zachary Felleti revealed the most insane tattoos he's ever had the pleasure of inking.

Zachary Felleti has been on a remarkable journey since he started as a tattoo artist at the Box Gallery in Warren, Ohio. At only 23 years old, he seems to have tattooed a good number of people.

His experience building on his tattooing abilities has drawn the attention of thousands of fans, many of whom now follow him on Instagram, where he goes as @felleti_1nk.

To celebrate his recent birthday, Felleti decided to share some of his greatest tattoos so far, many of which are simply stunning.

"I turn 23 today and here's some of my craziest tattoos to date," Felleti wrote at the beginning of a series of photographs that showed off his body artistry in all its glory.

He went on to put 19 tattoos on display, most of which were incredibly detailed and beautiful, from Roman helmets to dogs to ancient gods.

One particularly striking tattoo showed what looked like a sunken ship sitting on the sea floor. Light streamed from the surface as fish swam around its hull, and a compass lay in the sand.

"This career has given me everything I have, and it never happened overnight," Felleti captioned the post.