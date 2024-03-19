Body mod addict and "Black Alien" reveals new "Avatar" transformation

Famous for becoming a "Black Alien," Anthony Loffredo is taking a new direction in his body mod journey. Now, he is undergoing an "Avatar" transformation.

By Evan Williams

Tulum, Mexico - In an evolution of Loffredo's "Black Alien Project," the tattoo and body mod addict has taken to social media to tease a brand-new transformation.

Anthony Loffredo's "Black Alien" is making a new transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project Mere months after ending his radical bid to become the world's first "Black Alien," Anthony Loffredo has started teasing a new and equally transformational body mod journey. In a video posted to his Instagram channel, where he goes by @the_black_alien_project and has more than 1.4 million followers, Loffredo revealed not only that his project is making a return but that he's looking at getting more plastic surgery as well. "Black Alíen Project Évolution Come Back Loading," wrote Loffredo. "I want a lot more surgery Plástico... Never Is Finish... Goooooo."

Is the "Black Alien" becoming something new?

Loffredo announced the end of his "Black Alien Project" back in December, calling himself a "child clearly lost" and saying that "the project to which I gave everything, love, passion, determination, strength, has lost its meaning over the years." Since then, the "Black Alien" has intermittently teased his followers with something that he is calling "Black Alien Project Evolution" and has made several references to "Avatar Evolution." A little over a week ago, Loffredo posted a video showing off his muscles in what seems to be a gym bathroom. Captioned "Avatar Evolution 3%," it was a cryptic message that had his fans talking. His latest video, which also sees Loffredo showing off his muscular physique (this time outdoors), also makes a reference to Avatar: "Jungle Street Body Mind Coming Soon Avatar Body."