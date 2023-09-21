Body mod addict says her tattoos make her an "exotic lover"

Tel Aviv, Israel - Russian mom Evgeniia Ksovreli-Knoott is a 36-year-old body mod and tattoo enthusiast who now resides in Israel. Since moving overseas, she finds her love life has leveled up, and she doesn't think it's a coincidence.

Evgeniia Ksovreli-Knoott has been getting tattoos and body modifications since she was 14. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@knoottpsypunk

In a tell-all interview with The Mirror, Evgeniia has revealed that the same tattoos and body modifications that left her feeling ostracized in Russia are now making her an "exotic lover" in Tel Aviv.

Evgeniia is covered in tattoos, from her face to her toes, after getting her first ink at the age of 14.

With piercings on her nose, lips, ears, and elsewhere, she has shaped her body image to be an expression of creativity. She also shares her look on her Instagram channel.

"I get my body mods because they give me confidence," she said. "They make me feel beautiful and powerful... it makes me feel beautiful again after spending my whole life feeling used, disgusting, and ugly."