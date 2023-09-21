Body mod addict says her tattoos make her an "exotic lover"
Tel Aviv, Israel - Russian mom Evgeniia Ksovreli-Knoott is a 36-year-old body mod and tattoo enthusiast who now resides in Israel. Since moving overseas, she finds her love life has leveled up, and she doesn't think it's a coincidence.
In a tell-all interview with The Mirror, Evgeniia has revealed that the same tattoos and body modifications that left her feeling ostracized in Russia are now making her an "exotic lover" in Tel Aviv.
Evgeniia is covered in tattoos, from her face to her toes, after getting her first ink at the age of 14.
With piercings on her nose, lips, ears, and elsewhere, she has shaped her body image to be an expression of creativity. She also shares her look on her Instagram channel.
"I get my body mods because they give me confidence," she said. "They make me feel beautiful and powerful... it makes me feel beautiful again after spending my whole life feeling used, disgusting, and ugly."
In Russia, Evgeniia's tattoos were not received well
The body modification enthusiast has lost count of how many tattoos she has, but laments the treatment she received at the hands of locals in her home country.
"Reaction on the streets was very negative, I was bullied and insulted every day everywhere," she told The Mirror.
She also received negative responses from her friends and family, many of whom said she "used to be prettier without face tattoos."
"My mother cries when she sees me, she thinks she did a bad job as a loving mother, which is not true at all."
In Tel Aviv, Evgeniia feels like an "exotic lover"
Now that she has moved to Tel Aviv, Israel, Evgeniia feels far more accepted. By her own account, the reactions of locals have been more accepting and warmer.
She even claims that her body mods have helped her in her love life, though she also admits that she has never had many problems on account of being "charming."
"My tattoos made me an exotic lover to those one-night stands," she explained. "After receiving abuse my whole life, I've found this makes me happy."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@knoottpsypunk