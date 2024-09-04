Body mod addict seeks world record for radical child-scaring nose job
Wichita, Kansas - Jessy Kirkpatrick has long dreamt of achieving a world record. Now, it seems that their creative tattoos and radical body modifications have put them on the right path.
Having covered their body in numerous body modifications and tattoos, especially on their face, Jessy Kirkpatrick shares their transformation with thousands on TikTok, where they have one mantra: "Go big or go home!"
Dotting their face are more than 20 piercings, a set of forehead horns, and modifications applied to their earlobes, tongue, and more. They're not afraid of ink either, with a full blackout tattoo adorning their neck.
Their looks are so radical, though, that Jessy – who hails from Wichita in Kansas – has even admitted to scaring children so much that they "run away" when they see them.
Speaking to The Mirror, Jessy Kirkpatrick revealed one of their biggest ambitions – to become a record holder for the world's largest nostrils.
"I was speaking to a friend one day when I came up with the idea," they said. "I wanted a new challenge, so I made a Facebook post telling everyone what my next venture would be. I want to be the world record holder of the largest nostrils."
At 3.46 inches in length, the previous record holder's nose was certainly one to beat (Mehmet Özyürek passed away last year). Right now, Kirkpatrick's nose sits at only about one inch, so they still have a ways to go.
"I've had a lot of congratulations and funny memes sent my way. Most from my friends of course, but I wouldn't have it any other way," Kirkpatrick told The Mirror. "It's my passion. Sometimes all it takes is something small to keep someone going."
"Passion can save people, passion can give people a purpose, and it gives them something to strive for when no one else believes in them."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@BodyArtAtLarge