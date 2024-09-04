Body mod addict seeks world record for radical child-scaring nose job

Wichita, Kansas - Jessy Kirkpatrick has long dreamt of achieving a world record. Now, it seems that their creative tattoos and radical body modifications have put them on the right path.

Jessy Kirkpatrick has made a name for themself via their extraordinary body mods. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@BodyArtAtLarge

Having covered their body in numerous body modifications and tattoos, especially on their face, Jessy Kirkpatrick shares their transformation with thousands on TikTok, where they have one mantra: "Go big or go home!"

Dotting their face are more than 20 piercings, a set of forehead horns, and modifications applied to their earlobes, tongue, and more. They're not afraid of ink either, with a full blackout tattoo adorning their neck.

Their looks are so radical, though, that Jessy – who hails from Wichita in Kansas – has even admitted to scaring children so much that they "run away" when they see them.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jessy Kirkpatrick revealed one of their biggest ambitions – to become a record holder for the world's largest nostrils.

"I was speaking to a friend one day when I came up with the idea," they said. "I wanted a new challenge, so I made a Facebook post telling everyone what my next venture would be. I want to be the world record holder of the largest nostrils."

