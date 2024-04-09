Body modification fanatic claims world first with radical hand transformation
São Paulo, Brazil - In a world-first procedure, Brazilian tattoo addict and body modification lover Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro has had his hand split in half, leaving him with just four fingers!
There are few people in the world with more tattoos and body mods than Marcelo, and he can also stake a strong claim for a record when it comes to body modifications.
But his latest stunt is extreme even for his own standards!
The 40-year-old already got the index finger on his right hand removed, but now, it's his left hand that's in the spotlight.
With a little help from a friend, Marcelo has had it "split" it down the center, radically changing its shape in a way that "doesn't exist in the world yet."
Body mod addict's split hand done by a friend, not a surgeon
Together with a friend who's a self-described extreme body modification specialist, Marcelo began the experiment slowly.
"First, we started doing surgeries on the hand, removing excess oil and fat from the sides, to make it slimmer," he told the Mirror.
"Then I began to see the possibility of making an opening in it through the middle where you can have opening and closing movements and a firmer folding of the hand."
"People have already seen my hand and think it is interesting, but they say they don't have the courage to do it. I'm happy with what I did, I don't feel any change regarding hand mobility, it's completely normal."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marcelobboy