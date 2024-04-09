Body modification fanatic claims world first with radical hand transformation

São Paulo, Brazil - In a world-first procedure, Brazilian tattoo addict and body modification lover Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro has had his hand split in half, leaving him with just four fingers!

Marcelo "B-Boy" De Souza Ribeiro took his extreme body modification journey to the next level with his latest move. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@marcelobboy

There are few people in the world with more tattoos and body mods than Marcelo, and he can also stake a strong claim for a record when it comes to body modifications.

But his latest stunt is extreme even for his own standards!

The 40-year-old already got the index finger on his right hand removed, but now, it's his left hand that's in the spotlight.

With a little help from a friend, Marcelo has had it "split" it down the center, radically changing its shape in a way that "doesn't exist in the world yet."