Body modification obsessive hits back at abusive haters

Wichita, Kansas - Jessy Kirkpatrick has spent more than $12,000 on a variety of body modifications and tattoos . Now, they have hit back at the haters who call them "ugly" and "a freak."

Having made some pretty major changes to their body, Jessy Kirkpatrick is hitting back against the haters. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bodyartatlarge

With a stretched septum, nostrils, tongue, and lip, horn implants, and an assortment of lip piercings, Kirkpatrick certainly stands out when they walk the streets of Wichita, Kansas.

It's a difference that doesn't go unnoticed and, despite their thick skin, the non-binary 27-year-old couldn't help but express anger towards those who hurled abuse their way.

"People say I will go to hell for how I love," they said in an interview with Caters News Agency reported on by the New York Post. "And [they] go on and about how I've ruined my body – claiming that I look ugly, that I'm a freak."

While a constant barrage of sideways glances and judgmental words inevitably flows their way, Kirkpatrick has "learned to live" with the constant worry and feeling of standing out.