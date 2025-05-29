Ink addict adult star reveals shocking tattoo in intimate area

Brisbane, Australia - Extreme ink and body modification addict Amber Luke has made a name for herself with her many radical changes, but a tattoo on one of her most intimate body parts truly takes the ticket.

Amber Luke is famous for having transformed her body, but few would have expected her to get a tattoo in the most intimate of places. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Amber Luke is not only an adult star but also a social media influencer famous for her insane body modifications and tattoos. From numerous piercings to subdermal implants, she has truly transformed her body.

Most notable, of course, is the fact that Luke has tattooed both of her eyeballs a bright blue color. The process nearly blinded her when she first attempted it, but a few years later, she returned for more.

Over 98% of her body is covered in tattoos, coating nearly every surface of her body, as well as her face and chest. Something she revealed more recently, however, truly shocked.

In a post on Instagram, where she has more than 75,000 followers and goes as @amberluke666, Luke revealed that she had a mandala tattooed around the edge of a rather private body part.

The tattoo has been there for a while, and has recently been touched up, but has not been seen publicly due to the highly private nature of its location. According to Luke, though, it's a hit with the men in her life.