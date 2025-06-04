Extreme tattoo addict Remy reveals how long his latest bodysuit will last

Lethbridge, Canada - Remy Schofield has made a name for himself with his extraordinary bodysuit and incredible tattoo knowledge. His signature piece is one in a long line, though, so will he change it up again soon?

Remy's bodysuit is truly one of a kind, but how long will it last before he decides to black it out and completely rework it? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Boasting more than 154,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes by @ephemeral__remy, Remy has crowned himself in glory with the extraordinary tattoo transformation he has undertaken.

Over the last decade or so, Remy has done and redone his bodysuit an extraordinary number of times, blacking over it again and again and completely altering it.

Many have said that you can't tattoo color on black, but Remy has truly proved them wrong with brightly-colored Krampus inkings, tributes to his late dog, and even ink on his eyelids.

More recently, though, Remy gave an insight into how long his current bodysuit will last and what can be expected from its future evolution.

"Once this stuff is saturated and the work is done, it doesn't just fade off," Remy said in response to a fan who had asked how long the colors will continue to "stay vibrant" after being tattooed over black ink.

"That's not how this works," he explained. "People think that, like, you do a color-on-black tattoo, and it won't be there in a week – that's completely nonsense."

"There's nothing true about that – the last time I showed this tentacle off, for example, in the video I replied to, it looked the same. It might even look brighter now!"