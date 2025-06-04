Ink addict left with eye glued shut after bungled eyeball tattoo

Toronto, Canada - A tattoo enthusiast's attempt to ink her eyeball went badly wrong after complications left her eye swollen shut.

Mary Magdalene, a model and social media influencer, had her eyelid effectively glued shut by a botched eye tattoo procedure. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@1800leavemaryalone

The influencer and model, who goes by Mary Magdalene and has more than 210,000 followers on Instagram, is covered head-to-toe in ink and body mods.

In recent pictures, Mary can be seen with both of her eyeballs tattooed. But while her right eye has been dyed black for a while now, her decision to tattoo her left eye yellow looks to have been botched.

A clip shows the grisly results, with her left eye practically shut and surrounded by yellow ink.

It turns out that ink leaked out of the socket and drying on the underside of her eyelid, glueing it shut.

"Right now I still can't fully open my eye. My eyeball is fully bruised, bloodshot, and swollen," Mary told Need to Know. "There’s a big clump in the corner that isn’t spreading – it’s like it’s stuck there."

"The yellow stain was a complication from the ink – I’m probably going to have to see an ophthalmologist for surgery to drain some of the excess ink from the eye."