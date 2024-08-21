Botched tattoo job sends man into therapy: "Nothing like what I was promised"
New York, New York - After getting a botched full-back tattoo from a body artist despite the language barrier, one 30-year-old man is suing for the trauma he experienced.
Once Samvel Sarhsian had decided upon the design of his back tattoo, he headed over to a popular tattoo parlor in Manhattan and sat down to get the job done.
There was one problem, though – Sarhsian's first language is Armenian, and there was a steep language barrier. Deciding to go ahead despite the difficulties, though, he spent $7500 and had the work done.
When the job was finished, he looked at the tattoo that now adorned his back and was shocked! It was nothing like what he had asked for, and he wasn't happy.
"The tattoo is nothing like what I was promised," he told The Independent through a translator. "It looks nothing like what they said it would look like."
Sarhsian soon realized that it was not going to be possible for him to have the botched tattoo removed. As a result, he launched legal action against the tattoo parlor.
Man launches legal action after botched tattoo job
According to the suit, Sarhsian cannot have laser surgery because "His back is covered with small moles, making the procedure more complicated and potentially dangerous."
As a result of the alleged "reckless and negligent actions," Sarhsian claims that he has suffered deeply and is being treated by a therapist.
"[He] is very distressed about it," Sarhsian's attorney told The Independent. "I've seen what it was supposed to be, and it was completely wrong."
Don Hellinger, president of the accused tattoo chain Inked, said that the company is looking into the matter: "I haven’t read the entire complaint yet, but we will do our best to reach an agreement with this gentleman."
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Martin Podsiad & Unsplash/Scott Graham