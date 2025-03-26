Brazilian body mod addict gets called the "devil" and a bad dad

Brasília, Brazil - Dad-of-two Pedro Henrique Silva dos Santos has covered himself in countless tattoos and body modifications, triggering trolls to call him the "devil" and a bad father.

Santos has faced a lot of criticism and accusations of being a bad father and even the "devil" since undergoing his radical transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pedrokenso

Implants in his forehead to give the impression of horns, a split tongue, and a segment chopped out of his upper lip – the most painful mod he's gone through – all lead many to look at Santos with shock.

To his nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, though, he presents himself as a loving father dedicated to giving his kids a happy life in Brazil, even as he continues to make radical changes to his body.

While he tries not to worry too much about what people think of him due to the radical tattoos and body mods, sometimes people can be so brutal that it gets to him.

"When people call me the devil, I don't like it because the devil is a bad person," Santos was cited by The Mirror as saying. "I'm a good-hearted person. I just have an extravagant appearance."

"I've heard people saying, 'Look at this father's manner, what an example he sets for his children,'" Santos said.

"But no one knows the way I am, the way I treat my children with a lot of love and affection. I've never hit my children and even with all my modifications, they respect me a lot."

While many people refer to him as "Satan" or the "devil" it's mostly the impact it has on his kids that he's concerned with, not the emotional impact it has on himself.