Man who transformed into the "devil" reveals most painful body modification
Brasília, Brazil - Pedro Henrique Silva dos Santos has been modifying his appearance for many years, adding all sorts of tattoos and body mods. Now, he has shared his most painful transformation yet.
Pedro has been in the business of body modification for nearly a decade, having split his tongue, given himself various piercings and implants, and covered his body with hundreds of tattoos.
Many people refer to him as the "devil" – likely because of two implants he has had embedded into his skull, designed to give the impression that he has a pair of horns on his head.
Yet, it wasn't his subdermal implants that were the most painful, nor was it his snake-like split tongue. Instead, it was something even more gruesome.
"The most painful thing I did was cut a piece of my mouth," Pedro shared with Need to Know. "At the time it didn't hurt that much, but after the anesthesia wore off, Hail Mary, it hurt a lot!"
A picture pulled from his social media shows a massive chunk of his upper lip having been sliced off, with nasty stitches in full display. You can see his teeth through the hole, and it looks like something out of a horror film.
Tattoo and body mod addict defends his transformation
Despite the brutal nature of his modifications, their considerable expense, and backlash from the public, Pedro feels supported by his family and has no plans to stop his body mod journey.
"I've already received a lot of reaction, many people judge me, those who don't know me, there have been people who looked at my face, calling me a devil and such," he said.
"My ultimate goal with my modifications is that I love doing this with my body... I am happy, and I do not intend to stop."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pedrokenso