Man who transformed into the "devil" reveals most painful body modification

Brasília, Brazil - Pedro Henrique Silva dos Santos has been modifying his appearance for many years, adding all sorts of tattoos and body mods. Now, he has shared his most painful transformation yet.

Pedro's most painful body modification was not his skull implants, nor was it his split tongue, it was something even more gruesome. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@pedrokenso

Pedro has been in the business of body modification for nearly a decade, having split his tongue, given himself various piercings and implants, and covered his body with hundreds of tattoos.

Many people refer to him as the "devil" – likely because of two implants he has had embedded into his skull, designed to give the impression that he has a pair of horns on his head.

Yet, it wasn't his subdermal implants that were the most painful, nor was it his snake-like split tongue. Instead, it was something even more gruesome.

"The most painful thing I did was cut a piece of my mouth," Pedro shared with Need to Know. "At the time it didn't hurt that much, but after the anesthesia wore off, Hail Mary, it hurt a lot!"

A picture pulled from his social media shows a massive chunk of his upper lip having been sliced off, with nasty stitches in full display. You can see his teeth through the hole, and it looks like something out of a horror film.