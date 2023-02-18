Buzzworthy tattoo trends for 2023

Tattoo trends are ever-changing, but the best part about any tat journey is that it's personal to the one getting inked. Try out one of these tattoo trends!

By Taylor Kamnetz

More often than not, tattoo trends are dictated by fashion trends. So far, 2023 style seems to be all about the '90s and early 2000s aesthetic, and tattoos are following suit.

Tattoo trends come and go, but 2023's may stay around long after the year ends. You know what they say about style trends: they always come back, no matter how cringe they were the first time 'round. Unfortunately, the same seems to ring true for tattoos, and while not every ink aficionado adheres to what's "trendy" when it comes to deciding on their next piece, it doesn't hurt knowing what's popular in the here and now. Aside from the resurgence of '90s-inspired tattoos, there are a few other styles that are bound to have a moment this year. Check out these three tattoo trends for 2023.

Barbwire-inspired ink

'90s-inspired ink such as barbwire pieces are having a major moment. © Collage: MARWAN NAAMANI / AFP When you think of barbwire tattoos, does the image of Pam Anderson or Phoebe Bridgers pop into your head? Because same. However, there's one striking difference between the two nearly identical tattoos. Anderson's barbwire addition came in the '90s, whereas Bridgers got her barbwire bicep piece less than a year ago. Some could say Bridgers helped bring barbwire back into the mainstream. and we definitely subscribe to that narrative. If you're thinking of getting some wire-inspired ink, just remember: tattoo removal is expensive and painful.

Dotwork tattoos

Dotwork tattoos are great for massive and microscopic pieces. © Unsplash/@nspm Dotwork tattoos are exactly what they sound like: tats that are created by inking a series of dots that create a larger image. While Dotwork tattoos are not new to 2023, they are definitely having a moment in 2023, and for good reason. this style of tattoo allows the recipient to decide just how detailed they want the piece to be, and how expansive. Dotwork ink ranges in size, from small, minimalist pieces to massive large-scale pieces. Regardless of size, this style of tattoo allows creative freedom. Whether you want a microscopic and sentimental piece or a half sleeve, the dotwork tattoo world is your oyster!

Surrealism tattoos

Surrealism tattoos flip reality on its head. © Unsplash/@lorencutler Surrealism tattoos tend to blend elements of realism tattoos and transforms the subject of the piece into a hyperrealistic juxtaposition of that imagery. Some think of it as a style of ink where a tattoo artist perfectly captures the dream world in an abstract and thought-provoking way. Given that 2023 has already caused many to enter the depths of their minds and question their reality in more ways than one, it only seems fitting for surrealism tattoos to ride the same reality-bending wave.