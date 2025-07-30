Woman uses brutal body mods and tattoos to transform into a human doll

Rome, Italy - Aydin "Modified Doll" Mod transformed herself into a bizarre human doll through the use of modifications and tattoos that cover her body from head-to-toe.

Body mod and tattoo addict Aydin "Modified Doll" Mod has transformed herself into a real-life human doll. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@aydinmod

Aydin Mod has called herself many things over the years, from "professional tiger" to "modified doll" and more, but no matter how unique her self-given names are, they don't nearly compare to her mods.

Over the years, Mod has covered herself in hundreds of tattoos, coating her chest, neck, arms, legs, and face. Nearly every bit of skin is decked in some form of inking, many jagged and confused scribbles.

Upon her head are a pair of horns, each formed by subdermal implants which saw her skin slit open to insert silicon molds which push out to give the impression of giant lumps.

Even her eyeballs are tattooed black, a procedure so dangerous that it has left other body mod addicts with severe sight issues.

On top of all that, Aydin's nose has been partially chopped off, allowing you to see right inside her nose cavity.

The extraordinary journey she has been on has drawn quite a crowd as well, with nearly 40,000 fans following her on Instagram, where she goes as @aydinmod and calls herself a "tribal baby."

"I think becoming a cat lady is more appropriate for me as I don't really want to look like a cartoon character," Mod told The New York Post in 2023.