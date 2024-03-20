Californian turns himself into a clown with radical body mods and tattoos

Anaheim, California - This California man is not only a father, barber, and pastor. He's also a clown, and his extraordinary body modification and tattoo journey has ensured this isn't just a part-time occupation!

Richie used tattoos and body mods to turn himself into a real-life clown. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@richiethebarber

Richie the Barber of Anhaheim has taken the world by storm with his unique look, which he shares with more than 200K people on his Instagram channel.

Covered in a plethora of body modifications and tattoos, he sports a red nose, blue cheeks, eyes surrounded by confetti-like dots, and a joker-like mouth that stretches ear-to-ear.

In addition, the real-life clown has silicone implants in his face, raising his eyebrows and giving himself the look of being perpetually surprised. Richie also sports a split tongue.

After decades of loving clowns, and a collection of more than 200 figurines, his transformation hardly came out of the blue. Instead, it was the natural progression of a life-long obsession.

"I was already clowning, so I got the clown nose," Richie said. "Then I had the smile tattooed on me. I blued out my face because blue is my favorite color. I also did the eyebrow implants."