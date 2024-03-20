Californian turns himself into a clown with radical body mods and tattoos
Anaheim, California - This California man is not only a father, barber, and pastor. He's also a clown, and his extraordinary body modification and tattoo journey has ensured this isn't just a part-time occupation!
Richie the Barber of Anhaheim has taken the world by storm with his unique look, which he shares with more than 200K people on his Instagram channel.
Covered in a plethora of body modifications and tattoos, he sports a red nose, blue cheeks, eyes surrounded by confetti-like dots, and a joker-like mouth that stretches ear-to-ear.
In addition, the real-life clown has silicone implants in his face, raising his eyebrows and giving himself the look of being perpetually surprised. Richie also sports a split tongue.
After decades of loving clowns, and a collection of more than 200 figurines, his transformation hardly came out of the blue. Instead, it was the natural progression of a life-long obsession.
"I was already clowning, so I got the clown nose," Richie said. "Then I had the smile tattooed on me. I blued out my face because blue is my favorite color. I also did the eyebrow implants."
Real-life clown born from a lifelong love for clowns
The most radical change the 37-year-old made, though, was to his eyebrows. The implants required around 20 shots of anesthetic and, according to Richie, made him feel like he had "been hit by a baseball bat in the head."
"I love it, though. It's like clown eyebrows... I did what I did because dreams can become a reality, and if you really want to do something in life, you can achieve all your dreams with just a thought."
Richie's appearance isn't to everyone's taste, he readily admits.
"Working with kids can be challenging; some are scared, while others are filled with joy, and that's perfectly alright... People are unique, and I embrace that diversity. If you're kind, I'll shower you with love, but even if you're not, I'll still greet you with a smile, wave, and honk my horn."
