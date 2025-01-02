Chinese man forced to remove skull face tattoo over job market woes

Changzhou, China - A 24-year-old in China went through the painful process of having his facial tattoos removed after struggling to find work and being made a "social outcast" by the inkings.

A man in China has been forced to remove has face tattoo due to trouble finding a job (stock image). © Unsplash/Kaylee Eden

Xiaolong, a 24-year-old from China's northeastern Liaoning province, has been covered in radical tattoos since he first decided to get inked up in 2018.

With ink covering his neck, arms, and elsewhere, the most striking and troublesome aspect of Xiaolong's look is the massive and detailed skull tattoo that covers most of his head and face.

Now, the former "rebellious" teen has opened up about finding it difficult to find a job with his tattoos and revealed the painful process of having them removed.

"I was rebellious back then, using tattoos as an outlet for my unhappiness," Xiaolong was cited by South China Morning Post (SCMP) as saying.