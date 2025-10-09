Body mod addict with snake tongue slices ears to transform clients into elves

Kraków, Poland - A body modification addict sporting a snake-like split tongue has made a name for herself by slicing up people's ears and stitching them back together again to resemble those of an elf.

Aneta Von Cyborg has made a name for herself slicing up people's ears and stitching them back together to look like those of an elf. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@anetavoncyborg

Aneta Von Cyborg has earned fame through the remarkable modifications that cover much of her body, including a tongue that has been split down the middle to resemble a snake's.

Hailing from Poland, Aneta has worked with Rusty Cyborg Creations, a body art company based in Spain, on various body art and jewelry projects.

Her social media is filled with photos and videos of her remarkable body mod work, where she seems to specialize in split tongues and elf ears.

As a result of her popularity and the uniqueness of her work, Aneta boasts more than 30,000 followers on Instagram and thousands on TikTok, where she goes as @anetavoncyborg.

The process behind the elf ears procedure appears to involve patients having their ears sliced open and stitched back together so they are pointed at the top.

Such procedures are becoming increasingly common among the extreme body mof community. A recent video of a tattooed man from Mexico showed his ear red and raw after also getting an elf modification.