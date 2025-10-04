Heavily inked mom with 60 tattoos shares cruel dig she received while pregnant

Brisbane, Australia - Loki Honan sports at least 60 tattoos , which cover a great deal of her body and lend her a unique look. While she was pregnant, however, these same inkings triggered some insane abuse.

Loki Honan opened up about some of the negative experiences she had while sporting about 60 tattoos as a pregnant woman. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mummaloki_

With well over 40,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes as @mummaloki_, Loki Honan has taken the tatted mom life to a whole new level, sharing the many shenanigans she's experienced since becoming a parent.

In a number of pre-birth vids, Loki showed off her baby bump, revealing an extraordinary array of detailed and colorful tattoos that clearly mean a lot to her.

But those same tattoos attracted far more attention than she could ever have wanted when she was pregnant, as she faced an assortment of inappropriate comments from people as she went about her daily business.

In an interview with Need to Know, Honan revealed that she'd faced disturbing questions from a customer who asked her if her child was an "accident" while she worked as a barista.

"He didn't literally say 'Was it a one-night stand?' but his words and glare made me feel like that's what he was implying – that because I have tattoos, my pregnancy must have been an accident," she said.

"It really caught me off guard," Honan recalled. "It made me feel like I was being judged based on my appearance and that my job or my tattoos provoked an entitlement from someone who thought they could share whatever assumptions they wanted."