Extreme tattoo addict Remy confirms having a bizarre X-rated piercing: "They do hurt"

Lethbridge, Canada - Extreme tattoo addict Remy Schofield used a clip on Instagram to discuss some of his infamous X-rated below-the-belt piercings, which he had revealed in a previous clip.

Extreme tattoo addict Remy Schofield opened up about his "double diet coke" X-rated below-the-belt body modification. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has been undergoing a radical tattoo journey for years, inking his whole body multiple times over and sharing his countless modifications with more than 172,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy.

The true cost of his transformation has been extraordinary, but the one thing Remy has made clear is that he has no intentions of slowing down or going back to his untattooed self.

Yet, for someone who has undergone countless modifications and tattoos, it's one set of piercings that's had fans talking for months and months – the mysterious ones located beneath his waist.

In a new video responding to a fan who asked, "Are you the guy with the double Diet Coke piercings?" Remy gave a rare insight into those most private of piercings.

"Yes, I am the guy with the double Diet Coke piercings," Remy confirmed in the clip. "However, I can appreciate how you might not know that because I look a lot different than I did when that video went viral."

Last year, Remy confirmed he had below-the-belt double dydoe piercings and even opened up about how tremendously painful they had been to install.

These dydoe piercings, also known as double Diet Coke piercings, are studs placed through the ridge at the head of a person's penis.