Cremation tattoos spark controversy – here's what tattoo artists have to say about it

Oregon - Tattoos have long been a way of memorializing loved ones who have passed away, but now, many ink fans have taken to putting cremated ashes into those tattoos.

Cremation tattoos are when cremated remains are blended into tattoo ink for body art of those mourning a loved one, like Oregon native Joshua Lohnes.

"I never got to hold my daughter," Lohnes told Central Oregon Daily News. "She was never in this world for me to hold."

Four years after Lohnes and his wife lost their unborn baby – who passed away from a genetic disorder – the father was still stuck in the grieving process.

Getting a cremation tattoo of his baby girl allowed him to mourn her in his own deeply personal way.

"I wanted her to be with me... I wanted to have something physical that was beautiful, that I could look at and carry with me," he said.

While some tattoo artists are reportedly put off by the trend, others are entirely on board.