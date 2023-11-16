Dad gets huge Fortnite face tattoo after losing bet with son

Fort Wayne, Indiana - After losing a Fortnite match to his son, this Indiana man ended up with a very visible punishment that will last a lifetime!

Memphis Manco gave his dad Donny a Fortnite face tattoo. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@memphismancotattoo

Donny Manco's son Memphis is a tattoo artist, so the stakes of a bet over who would win at Fortnite were only ever going to involve one thing: ink!

In a TikTok that has clocked up more than 20 million views, Memphis revealed the results of that fateful contest: a face tattoo for his poor dad!

The video documents the process, from stencil to ink, with Donny groaning through the pain of the ink job and hilariously quipping, "Your mum's gonna kill me."

Now with a giant Fortnite tattoo sitting right above his right eye, Donny was understandably concerned about how it would be received.

That's what a follow-up video from Memphis revealed. The clip, which now has more than 2 million views, shows Donny arguing with his shocked wife.

The couple make up in another clip, as each get to choose a tattoo that the other must get inked on their body.

While Donny's wife went for KFC's Colonel Sanders, he picked a flower design which features the word "b****."