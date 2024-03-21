"Demon" dad with extreme ink won't stop modifying his body
Brasília, Brazil - Having picked up the name "the demon" on account of his many extreme tattoos and body modifications, Brazilian dad Pedro Kenso has no desire to slow down or stop his transformation.
Pedro Kenso began his transformation more than half a decade ago when, in 2017, he decided to take the radical step of having one of his nipples cut off. Now, he looks like a full-blown "demon."
Since that fateful decision, the 28-year-old "demon" dad has given himself devil horns via silicone implants in his skull, has split his tongue in half, and even tattooed his eyeballs.
It goes without saying that almost all his skin is now covered in ink.
Kenso's transformation is not even close to finished, with the tattoo artist sharing every addition with his legions of adoring followers on Instagram and TikTok, where he goes as @pedrokenso.
Despite his extreme transformation, "demon" dad Pedro Kenso won't slow down
Due to his extraordinary and unusual appearance, Kenso experiences a lot of prejudice when out on the street. Despite it being hard sometimes, his faith helps him keep calm and carry on.
Pedro Kenso explained his approach, telling The Sun: "When I go outside, people do judge and criticize me. Some call me a demon and others get scared... But I'm a very calm person. I have faith in God."
In spite of the challenges, Kenso still wants to get his entire body inked and plenty of other modifications as well. He already had the top of his ears cut off, so at this point, few things are outside the realm of possibility.
"I used to have pointy elf ears, but I didn't like it. I wanted something more aggressive, so I cut them off," the Brazilian tattoo artist explained. "The plan for my future is to tattoo myself 100%."
Kenso now has more than 70% of his body currently covered in ink, intensifying the criticism he receives. Yet, he never fails to appreciate the good: "When I go to the supermarket, people are super amazed and polite."
