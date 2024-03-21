"Demon" dad with extreme ink won't stop modifying his body

Brasília, Brazil - Having picked up the name "the demon" on account of his many extreme tattoos and body modifications, Brazilian dad Pedro Kenso has no desire to slow down or stop his transformation.

Pedro Kenso began his transformation more than half a decade ago when, in 2017, he decided to take the radical step of having one of his nipples cut off. Now, he looks like a full-blown "demon."

Since that fateful decision, the 28-year-old "demon" dad has given himself devil horns via silicone implants in his skull, has split his tongue in half, and even tattooed his eyeballs.

It goes without saying that almost all his skin is now covered in ink.

Kenso's transformation is not even close to finished, with the tattoo artist sharing every addition with his legions of adoring followers on Instagram and TikTok, where he goes as @pedrokenso.