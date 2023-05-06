Doja Cat flaunts eye-catching bat skeleton back tattoo, reveals hidden meaning

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Doja Cat stunned in fashionable feline style at the 2023 Met Gala , but her latest tattoo -showcasing snap on Instagram is giving her Met look a run for its money.

Doja Cat shows off her bat back tattoo on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat

Leave it to Doja Cat to keep fans and foes engaged in out-of-the-box ways on social media.

While her cat-inspired 2023 Met Gala look – along with her dedication to the meowing cause – was undoubtedly jaw-dropping, it doesn't hold a candle to her recent back tattoo reveal!



Doja's no newbie when it comes to the world of tattoos, as she's adorned her body in various inkings ranging in size and style.

However, in a recent carousel post on Instagram, Doja flaunts a massive back tattoo that features a bat skeleton.

One of the pics in her carousel post explains the meaning behind the design, with a section of text highlighted that reads: "Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are a symbol of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning."