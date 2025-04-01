Ed Sheeran shocks fans with radical tattoos in new shirtless TikTok

A new TikTok video from Ed Sheeran has revealed the true extent of the pop star's tattoo collection. From a green lizard on his arm, to a keyhole on his belly, most of his torso is coated in brightly colored ink!

In a newly-released TikTok, Sheeran revealed that his colorful tattoos cover most of his torso. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@edsheeran

Sheeran's TikTok post on March 30 shocked fans with a fun and goofy introduction to his morning routine – as well as his extraordinary tattoo collection.

The video, which has since been viewed nearly 20 million times, features the Lego House singer shirtless, completing various exercise and self-care activities. What's extraordinary is the true extent of his tattoo collection!

Pretty much everyone has seen Sheeran's multicolored sleeves – they're always in view, especially when he's playing guitar on stage – but few realized that this very same aesthetic covered his entire upper body.

Commenters were quick to express their confusion, one asking, "Wait, when did Ed Sheeran become hot," while another queried, "Ed Sheeran has tattoos?"

A consistent theme among fans is how "hot" Sheeran now looks, and how surprised people seem to be about his transformation.

This was not the first time that Sheeran had shared his tattoos, though, which feature (among many other things), references to Taylor Swift's record Red, a giant lion face, and newborn baby footprints on his back.