Extreme body mod fanatic who calls herself a "succubus" gets horns implanted onto skull

An extreme body modification fanatic and OnlyFans model, who goes by "Fidelium Succubus" and has tattooed eyeballs, has now implanted horns under the skin on her forehead.

This body modification addict has inserted silicon under the skin on her forehead to make it look like she has horns. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fideliumsuccubus & Screenshot/Instagram/@fideliumsuccubus666

The body mod fanatic, whom we'll refer to as "Fidelium," has made waves on social media with her radical transformation that has seen a variety of tattoos and modifications completely change her look.

Her face is covered in a massive number of piercings, and her eyeballs have even been tattooed, giving her an eerie and gothic look that she likes to show off to her thousands of followers.

A few months ago, Fidelium took to social media to reveal her brand-new body modifications – subdermal implants on her arms.

At the time, though, she had only received a series of six implants on her left arm and two more on her right arm.

Now, she's taken these extraordinary modifications to the next level with a set of silicon horns that have been inserted under the skin on her forehead.

"New implants – I'll show them healed," Fidelium wrote in a post on TikTok earlier in November, alongside a short clip showing what seems to be the aftermath of her body mod operation.

A few days later, she posted an update captioned simply with the word "fresh." In the video, the bandages have been removed and her new horns are in full view with the stitches visible above them.