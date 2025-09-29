Extreme tattoo fanatic embeds silicon beneath her skin in radical body modification

Fidelium Succubus, whose real name is unknown, has covered her entire body in radical tattoos and insane body modifications – but it's the subdermal implants sitting beneath her skin that truly surprise!

Fidelium Succubus has covered much of her body in subdermal implants – pieces of silicon embedded beneath the skin. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@fideliumsuccubus

"Left arm healed – 6 implants & 2 implants on the right arm," Succubus wrote as the caption to a video she recently posted on TikTok.

The clip showed her arm, complete with a paw print tattoo, the face of a cat, and a number of other gorgeous and quirky inkings that reached up towards her elbow.

What particularly stood out in the clip, however, was not the adorable tattoos, but the subdermal implants that poked out from beneath her skin, giving the impression of rings and scales twisting around her arm.

Subdermal implants are installed by making a cut in the skin and inserting a silicone mold beneath it. Once it has been sealed back up, the skin positions itself around the silicon, creating shapes and impressions beneath the surface.

These body modifications, which are quite gruesome when initially installed, are what characterize Succubus' presence on social media, where she boasts thousands of followers.

In a ton of her TikTok clips, she can be seen showing off these bizarre implants, which cover large amounts of her body. In one particularly gruesome clip, you even get a glimpse into the procedure itself.