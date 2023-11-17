Extreme ink addict with 96% of body modified tattoos eyelids!
Lethbridge, Canada - Remy has spent more than $75,000 on tattoos that cover more than 96% of his body, but he's not done yet. In a recent Instagram post, he revealed his latest additions – eyelid ink!
With more than 216,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes by @ephemeral_remy, Remy has been sharing his eclectic and intense tattoo journey for years.
Now, Remy has shared his latest transformation with his followers, a pair of black bats tattooed onto his eyelids.
The work was completed by @tattoosbylee, who works at the same tattoo parlor as Remy.
The post was captioned, "Good times and better memories, what a fun experience."
Getting eyelid tattoos is no joke
Remy got the work done by a friend and colleague at @rockymountaintattoo, a tattoo parlor that he helps to manage and where he specializes in laser tattoo removal.
Despite his experience with tattoos and body art, though, Remy admitted that getting his eyelid tattoos was no joke.
While he admitted that it wasn't the most painful session he'd ever had, he shared that it was particularly difficult and intense, primarily because he had to try not to open his eyes while it was being done.
"Everything in me was trying not to open my eyes for this, and while it wasn’t a very painful session, it had its own unique intensity to it."
"One of the reasons I never tell people 'what the most painful area is' is because it varies so much person to person, and some things just have to be felt to appreciate to begin with."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral_remy