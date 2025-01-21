Extreme tattoo addict reveals Stranger Things villain that inspired radical transformation!

Berlin, Germany - This tattoo went on a radical tattoo and body modification journey – and it's at least in part inspired by a famous Stranger Things character!

Ink addict The Reborn has at least in part modeled his radical tattoo transformation on Stranger Things villain Vecna. © Collage: IMAGO/Picturelux & Screenshot/Instagram/@inkcroalpha

German body art influencer The Reborn has long stunned his more than 80,000 followers with his radical tattoos and insane body modifications.

Over the course of four years, The Reborn has covered his entire body in ink – including his eyeballs.

The evolution came into full view last year in July, when The Reborn shared an insane throwback snap of him before and after the changes.

Now, he's ready to reveal the inspiration behind the transformation: none other than Vecna of Stranger Things! The character is a main antagonist of the hit Netflix show, a demonic figure that rules of the Upside Down.

With tongue planted firmly in cheek, The Reborn referred to himself as "Vecna ordered from Wish" in an Instagram post that featured a composite pic of him and Vecna.