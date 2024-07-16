Extreme tattoo addict is "Reborn" in radical transformation throwback

Berlin, Germany - A popular body art influencer and tattoo addict has shared a flashback snap from before he was covered in ink and body modifications.

The Reborn has covered himself in radical modifications and blackout tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@inkcroalpha

With more than 52,000 followers on his Instagram account @inkcroalpha, where he likes to be referred to as "The Reborn," he draws in fans due to his remarkable selection of body modifications and tattoos.

Sporting a full bodysuit that covers much of his skin in black, The Reborn has designed his transformation around the theme of death with his face a skull and the top of his head a bright red eye.

Now, in a flashback snap posted on July 6, The Reborn has drawn attention to the full extent of his radical transformation, from pale-skinned to an inked-up demon.