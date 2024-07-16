Extreme tattoo addict is "Reborn" in radical transformation throwback
Berlin, Germany - A popular body art influencer and tattoo addict has shared a flashback snap from before he was covered in ink and body modifications.
With more than 52,000 followers on his Instagram account @inkcroalpha, where he likes to be referred to as "The Reborn," he draws in fans due to his remarkable selection of body modifications and tattoos.
Sporting a full bodysuit that covers much of his skin in black, The Reborn has designed his transformation around the theme of death with his face a skull and the top of his head a bright red eye.
Now, in a flashback snap posted on July 6, The Reborn has drawn attention to the full extent of his radical transformation, from pale-skinned to an inked-up demon.
Tattoo fan is "Reborn" in a four-year transformation
It seems that The Reborn began his tattoo transformation as recently as 2020, as he pointed out in the caption of his comparison pic, which reads, "I think this comparison needs no words... 2020 vs 2024."
"Your appearance is a reflection of your thoughts and feelings, but above all your visions! Never stop chasing them like a cheetah..."
This is not the first time that The Reborn has addressed the extent of his transformation, posting a photo reel on May 21 which showed him at various stages of his metamorphosis and saying that "it is just the beginning."
The Reborn keeps referring to his tattoos and modifications as a "rebirth" and "project," reminiscent of the Black Alien Project, who has similarly transformed his entire body through brutal mods and blackout tattoos.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@inkcroalpha