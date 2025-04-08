Extreme tattoo world reels from death of high-profile body modifier

Extreme body modification and tattoo addicts around the world – including Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo – are mourning the loss of body mod legend Gattoo Moreno, whose passing was announced on Monday.

As the tattoo world reels from the loss of Moreno, many high-profile body modification artists and fans are coming out to express their love and admiration for him as well as their sadness at the loss.

His death was announced to fans and collaborators alike in a statement posted to Moreno's Instagram page on Monday, which was adorned with a black ribbon of remembrance.

Moreno was a body modification artist famous for his radical work on split tongues and subdermal implants. It is not known how he passed away.

"Today, the world has lost an exceptional human being," the statement, translated from Spanish, read.

"Our beloved Gattoo Moreno has departed this world, leaving an immense void in our hearts and in the entire body mod community," it continued.

"Gattoo was not only an internationally renowned artist, recognized for his talent and passion for body modification, but also a generous, authentic soul, deeply committed to his art and to every person who had the good fortune to meet him."

Iconic body mod legend Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo posted a picture of himself with Moreno, congratulated him for what he had achieved in life, and thanked him for helping him on his body mod journey.

"I congratulate you for taking body modification to a great level. You are a part and will always be a part of me, more than a friend to me," Loffredo said in a statement also translated from Spanish.

"You made my project a dream. I will never forget you – have a good trip brother, rest in peace."

"I loved doing his procedures while listening to classical music," said Michel "Human Satan" Praddo in Portuguese before railing against people insisting that Moreno's cause of death be shared.