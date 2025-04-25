Tattoo addict undergoes "Reptile Evolution" with insane body mods

Paris, France - Ink addict Spo has completely transformed his image via the use of extreme body modifications and tattoos , including a split tongue and scales to make him look like a "reptile."

Spo has gradually covered himself in more and more body modifications, until he eventually evolved into a reptile. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@spo.rus

Spo Rus has collected thousands of followers on Instagram, where he goes as @spo.rus, through the use of intense body modifications and inkings to transform his body into a self-described "owned eunuch slave" and reptile.

His account is littered with pictures of himself pulling faces and posing in various positions, often with no clothes on at all. He's a freelance model and adult film star – and a unique one at that.

In one picture, he is seen baring his teeth for the camera, scowling and showing off fangs, scales, and a tongue that has been split down the middle to look like that of a snake.

Another showed him posing with two women who were just as scantily clad as he was. In the snap, he doesn't yet have the scales on his head, but he does have nipple piercings and tattoos covering his entire body.

His latest post reveals his "Reptile Évolution," possibly a reference to Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo, who has gone through his own – possibly even more extreme – "Black Alien Project Évolution."

The accompanying video shows him posing beneath some lights, the camera focused on a pair of scales implanted into his head via the use of silicone subdermal implants. You can also see his ears, which have been chopped into an unusual shape.