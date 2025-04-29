Body mod fanatic tattoos eyeballs and gives herself human horns

Rome, Italy - Aydin "Modified Doll" Mod transformed herself into a "professional tiger" via the use of extreme body modifications, crazy piercings, and radical tattoos .

Aydin Mod transformed herself into a human "tiger" through the use of insane body modifications and equally radical tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@aydinmod

In her journey to become the world's first true "Cat Lady," TikTok and social media star Aydin Mod has completely transformed her body. So much has she changed, in fact, that she now considers herself a "professional Tiger."

A self-described "model, showgirl, pain educator and professional Tiger," Aydin has tens of thousands of followers on Instagram, where she goes as @aydinmod, and beyond.

Her social media is littered with not only selfies and clips of her smoking cigarettes on Italian streets, but also of the many radical modifications that have made her who she is today.

Aydin has covered herself in radical tattoos, which coat much of her face and body. Most extreme among them, though, are her eye tattoos, which transform her scleras into a gray-black abyss.

She has covered much of her face in piercings as well, down the ridge of her nose, off her chin, and around her lips. Two horn implants protrude from her forehead, having been inserted under the skin.

A particularly confronting clip shows her smoking what looks like a cigarette, puffing smoke from her nose. It might seem like nothing, except for the fact that she has cut off most of her nose, and it is just a gaping wound.

To put the cherry on top of her feline cake, Aydin chopped her tongue in half down the middle, splitting it in two in a way that looks more like a snake than a cat.