Extremely modified woman chops off nose and tattoos eyes

Madrid, Spain - Toxii Daniëlle has been getting tattooed for years. Nowadays, though, she has become famous for her radical body modification, which has seen her ink her eyes and chop off her nose.

Toxii Daniëlle has had her nose removed and eyes tattooed black. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@toxii.bodymod

On February 29, Toxii Daniëlle posted an alarming video on Instagram, where she goes as @taxii.bodymod and has almost 40,000 followers. Showing off black injections she'd had in her gums, Toxii bared silver teeth surrounded by gray.

However unsettling her gums might be in the Instagram clip, though it was her nose and eyes that truly shocked the senses. In fact, her nose seems to be more or less completely gone!

Two slits are etched into her face where her nostrils used to be, but the bulk of her nose is completely missing. Meanwhile, her eyes have been tattooed black, giving her a look that is certainly unique.