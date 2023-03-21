Eye-catching tattoo fail takes Twitter by storm as recipient gets roasted

There are many questionable tattoos out there, but one Twitter user put their significant other on blast for their peculiar piece of body art.

One Twitter user's partner got quite an interesting tattoo. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/finnyfaye_

Sometimes, not every tattoo artist succeeds at bringing their clients' visions to life, and it seems such was the case with Twitter user @finnyfaye_'s partner.

They posted a photo of their partner Parker's finished ink, which should've been an eye, to gauge whether the Twitter-verse saw something rather eye-opening about the peculiar tattoo.

"parker came home with this tattoo and is insisting it doesn’t look like a p***y guys please back me up that is a eyevagina," they tweeted along with a snap of the tat in question.

Twitter users flocked to the replies to sound off with their takeaways, with one writing, "nope that is eyegina that is what i thought at first glance," while another questioned the tat's orientation: "like why would he get it facing vertical anyway like it makes it even worse."

A different Twitter user chimed in to say they "feel bad [email protected]," to which the original poster replied, "i didn’t think so many people were gonna see this and i feel bad for him too but like come on bro."

The pic has now been viewed 1.7 million times, and the tweet itself has over 31,200 likes.