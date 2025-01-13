Fan gets 45th Baltimore Ravens tattoo after their playoff win

Baltimore, Maryland - Superfan Nic Cullison has added his 45th Baltimore Ravens tattoo after the NFL team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers during a wild-card playoff on Saturday.

Nic Cullison has welcomed his 45th Baltimore Ravens tattoo after vowing to get one for every win the team has before it claims victory at the Super Bowl. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@RavensTattooGuy

In September 2021, Cullison vowed to get a new tattoo every time the team wins a game.

He will only stop getting new inkings once the Ravens secure a much-wanted Super Bowl win.

His dedication has seen him go viral on social media sites like X, where he goes as @RavensTattooGuy and has thousands of followers.

He has even been picked up by major networks!

Cullison celebrated his 45th inking with a play on the Amazon logo dedicated to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Featuring the iconic Amazon arrow, the tattoo read, "Lamazing."

A little over a year ago, to celebrate his 30th tattoo, ESPN did a short documentary on Cullison's project.

"The tattoos will continue until we win the Super Bowl," he told ESPN. "Right after the game you have to go straight to – okay, let's get it on your leg and let's tattoo."

The Ravens are set to play against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC division round of the playoffs next week. Cullison will hopefully, as a result, be able to add yet one more tattoo to his rapidly growing collection.