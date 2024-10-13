Florida tattoo addict is literally inked up to the eyeballs!

Boca Raton, Florida - Michelle DiDonato has become known for her radical and body-covering tattoos , which stretch from foot-to-toe and even cover her eyes. Is she America's most tattooed woman?

Michelle DiDonato might be one of America's most tattooed moms. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mommymodified

There are few areas on Michelle DiDonato's body that are not covered in ink or piercings. From her intricate and colorful neck tats to her complicated sleeves, she is one of America's most tattooed women.

Her most radical body mod, however, was having the whites of her eyes tattooed red, giving them a nearly constant look of being bloodshot.

With thousands of followers on Instagram, where she goes as @mommymodified, DiDonato chose to share her journey from her home in Boca Raton, Florida.

In a video produced by Truly as part of their Hooked on the Look series, DiDonato provided a glimpse into her life as a radically modified woman in Florida.

"I'd consider myself different because I love Jesus and I look this way," the mother-of-three says.

"I always say that I have one tattoo," DiDonato adds. "Because it's just, like, my whole body, and I feel like I would just get lost trying to count them."

Her radical eye tattoos are probably her most controversial feature, and greatly upset her mom when she got them.

"I picked the color pink because it contrasted my eyes really well," DiDonato explains. "I was not worried about damaging my eyes, I go through times of craziness and that was definitely one of those times."