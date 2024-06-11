Fully blacked-out ink addict reveals the one spot he's yet to tattoo

Hove, UK - Having spent more than $127,000 on covering himself in jet-black ink, tattoo addict Eli Ink is running out of space for future body art projects.

Eli has covered almost his entire body in blackout tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@black.cloud.tattoo

Eli Ink has spent hundreds of hours getting tattooed, and now boasts massive blackout tattoos that coat approximately 98% of his body, covering his arms, legs, chest, and more.

Yet, this Hove native still feels that he's not done with his tattoo and body mod transformation.

So far, he has done a lot of the work himself, even reaching awkward spots that others might not have wanted to ink.

"You have to walk around me to see it all," Eli told the Daily Star.

"I'd done myself in awkward areas – if you've got the skill to do it, you might as well."